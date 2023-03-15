LONDON — Darren McWhorter recorded his 400th win as North Laurel’s baseball coach while evening its record at 1-1 after going on the road Wednesday and defeating Rockcastle County, 14-3.
The Jaguars were coming off a 16-0 loss to Whitley County on Tuesday while being limited to only four hits, but they looked like a different team against the Rockets. McWhorter’s squad pounded out 11 hits while taking advantage of six errors.
“Baseball is a funny game, things can totally change from day to day and game to game,” McWhorter said. “We played better today, cut our walks down from nine last night and two tonight, really helps.
“We had 11 hits today, and four last night that can also help things,” he added. “Corey Broughton and EJ Allen combined for six hits and one earned run. Blaize Jones had three hits and six RBI, and Corey Broughton and Walt Hellard had two hits each. This win is a special win making it No. 400 in my career."
Blaize Jones turned in a 3-for-4 effort at the plate with six RBI and two runs scored while Walt Hellard was 2-for-4 with two RBI and one run scored. Cameron Smith finished the game with a hit and two RBI while Corey Broughton finished with two hits.
Andrew Cupp had a hit and scored twice while J. Douglas Gilliam finished with a hit and an RBI. Noah Rush scored three times and drove in a run.
Broughton picked up the win, tossing five innings while allowing three hits and no earned runs. He also had six strikeouts. EJ Allen threw two innings, allowing three hits and one earned run while striking out two batters.
North Laurel will be back in action on Saturday at home against Breathitt County at 11 a.m., and Danville at 4 p.m.
