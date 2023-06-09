LONDON — Darren McWhorter’s North Laurel baseball team had a challenging season, facing some of the top programs in the state.
Despite posting a 3-6 mark during their final nine games of the season to finish 17-17, the Jaguars competed well and secured the No. 1 seed in the 49th District, earning them a spot in the 13th Region Tournament where they fell to eventual region champion Whitley County in the semifinals, 9-2.
McWhorter was pleased with his team’s progress throughout the season, acknowledging that baseball seasons have their ups and downs.
“I thought we had a chance come region tournament time, picking up a good win in the opening round against Knox, but then ran into Whitley County, that ended our season,” McWhorter said. “I liked the fight our team had throughout the season.”
North Laurel collected key victories over Pulaski County, Lafayette, Garrard County and other tough opponents. The Jaguars also had some close losses to DuPont Manual, Tates Creek, and Henry Clay, which showed McWhorter his team could compete with anyone when they played well.
“Our season was up and down all season long,” McWhorter admitted. “I thought we competed well against a brutal schedule. I was just trying to get us prepared for the region tournament by playing good competition. We were prepared and got a first round win but was eliminated by a team playing in the Final Four of the state tournament.”
Looking ahead to next season, McWhorter acknowledged that his team would be young, with only two seniors and no juniors. However, he was confident in their talent and work ethic, having experienced a similar situation in 2013 when they won the regional championship with a young team.
“Next year we will be young, two seniors, no juniors and the rest will be freshmen and sophomores,” he said. “They are a talented group that is extremely hard working.”
North Laurel will be led by seniors Andrew Cupp and J. Douglas Gilliam, who started last season and will be counted on for pitching and leadership. E.J. Allen, a two-year starter and top hitter and pitcher from last season, will also be returning.
McWhorter’s squad will also have some returning players who received varsity play last year (Cam Hinkle, Cam Smith, Carter Kelley and Cooper Robinson) along with a good group of freshmen coming in.
“I look forward to seeing how they can come together to play as a team and lead North Laurel to another regional championship,” McWhorter said. “Go Jags.”
