LONDON — Addison Metcalf’s impressive archery skills continue to shine as she recently captured the Top Gun award, a feat that is not easily achieved.
To be eligible for this award, an archer must earn points at three regionals and shoot at the state tournament. Points are earned based on the archer’s score at each event.
Metcalf has consistently shot well throughout the year, earning Top Gun for the indoor season and now for the 3D season as well.
Her winning the award is a testament to her dedication and devotion to the sport, as well as her consistency throughout the year.
This achievement also highlights her successful season.
