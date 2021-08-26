It was a wild night for the North Laurel Lady Jaguars when they took on the Pulaski County Lady Maroons and played to a 1-1 tie on Thursday night.
North Laurel was without their head coach, Jessica Miller, who is quarantined with COVID-19. They were also without Miller’s assistant coach, who had a baby on Thursday. So, bring in newly hired assistant, Courtney Miller, to lead the way for the Lady Jaguars in just their fifth game of the season.
Miller held her own at the helm, with North Laurel controlling a tight game versus the Lady Maroons for much of the night.
With a scoreless match and just over five minutes left in the game, the Lady Jaguars finally got on the board with a goal from Mikaela Moore to put North Laurel ahead 1-0. The goal was Moore’s team-leading third of the season.
With what seemed to be the game-winning goal from the Lady Jaguars, Pulaski County kicked their offense into gear and returned the favor just two minutes later.
The Lady Maroons scored with three minutes left in the match, tying the game at 1-1. Neither team could muster another goal in the game’s final minutes, ending the game in a tie.
With the tie, North Laurel is still searching for their first win of the season, after reaching the semi-finals of the state tournament just one year ago.
