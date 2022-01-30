LONDON — South Laurel senior Corbin Miller turned in one of her best efforts of the season, knocking down six 3-pointers while finishing with a game-high 22 points during the Lady Cardinals’ 69-54 win over Belfry.
Chris Souder’s squad hit 23-of-52 shot attempts from the floor, including an 8-of-21 effort from 3-point territory.
Rachel Presley added 15 points and five rebounds while Skeeter Made finished with 10 points and three rebounds. Clara Collins scored four points while leading the team with seven rebounds.
“It was good to get a game in considering the weather,” Souder said. “It was great to see Corbin Miller get going and hit some shots. She has worked hard and is good to see her get rewarded.
“We also got consistent energy from Emily Cox and Gracie Turner,” he added. “We are still working to get ready for the stretch run so we still have work to do. Hopefully, we will be ready come tournament time.”
South Laurel is scheduled to be back in action Tuesday at home against Williamsburg. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. tip.
South Laurel 69, Belfry 54
Belfry 8 8 14 24 54
South Laurel 16 22 15 16 69
Belfry (54) — Justice 11, Varney 5, Fletcher 25, Phillips 3, Coley 10.
South Laurel (69) — Blanton 2, Collins 4, Miller 22, Turner 5, Cox 5, Murray 3, Smith 3, Presley 15, Mabe 10.
