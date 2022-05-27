LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- To no one's surprise, former University of Louisville basketball star Milt Wagner joined Kenny Payne's staff Tuesday as director of player development and alumni relations, a non-coaching position.
The bigger question, though, is whether Milt's hiring will affect the decision of his grandson, DJ, in his college decision. DJ is the top-ranked recruit in the 2023 class and Payne and UK coach John Calipari are locked in a battle for the 6-foot-3 guard from Camden, N.J. DJ has said many times that his grandfather's potential hiring at UofL wouldn't play a role in his choice. Calipari coached DJ's father, DaJuan, at Memphis.
It is also unclear as to how the hire may impact DJ's recruiting in light of NCAA bylaw 14.4.2., which prohibits schools from entering into a contract of future employment with an individual associated with the prospective student-athlete in any athletics department noncoaching staff position or in a strength and conditioning staff position two years before a student-athlete's arrival and two years after their enrollment.
Milt played with Payne as members of Louisville's 1986 national championship team.
"I'm so excited for this opportunity to have my brother Milt 'Ice' Wagner with me every day to help me build the championship culture I'm trying to establish," Payne said in a statement. "He is truly one of the most beloved Cardinals of all time both by the fans and by his teammates and former players.
"Milt is another great hire that comes with an NCAA championship and an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers. I'm sure our Card fans will welcome home your own Ice Man in Milt."
During Wagner's career, UofL reached three NCAA Final Fours (1982, 1983, 1986) and advanced to the Sweet Sixteen in all four of his playing seasons. He missed the 1985 season with a foot injury.
"It's an honor for me to return to my alma mater and work alongside my brother Kenny Payne," Wagner said. "Louisville is my second home and I've always wanted to return here to work with this historic program that I contributed my blood, sweat and tears for as a student-athlete. I'm thrilled to be here with a terrific staff and help this program achieve at the highest level."
Wagner has been living in Louisville in recent years and said in March why Payne's hiring means so much to him and other former players.
"It means everything. He's our brother," Wagner said. "We went through wars together, we won games together and now he's our coach here. We known what he brings to the table and we are just happy that he's here and he's our coach."
Wagner averaged 14.8 points and a team-high 4.2 assists during UofL's championship season. He was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the 1986 NBA draft and was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers team that on the NBA title in 1987-88.
Russ Brown, a former sportswriter for The Courier-Journal and USA Today, covers University of Louisville sports and college football and basketball for Kentucky Today. He can be contacted at 0926.russ.brown@gmail.com.
