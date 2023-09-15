LONDON — North Laurel faces an uphill battle against Southwestern during its three-set loss to the Lady Warriors on Thursday.
Service errors combined with some misfired led to the Lady Jaguars’ 25-16, 25-19, 25-20 loss.
"A tough loss tonight against a really good Southwestern team tonight,” North Laurel coach James Hendrix said. “We played really well in spurts tonight, but we had way too many service errors that kept us from going on any runs.
“We're still climbing the hill, playing tough opponents, tweaking different aspects of our game, but I really feel like it's only a matter of time before it clicks for these girls,” he added. “I'm super proud of how hard they are working and how they have responded to taking some lumps this season. We'll get ready for a tough match-up with Corbin on Monday and keep pushing towards the postseason. Go Jags.”
North Laurel’s record fell to 8-9 with the loss. The Lady Jaguars will host Corbin on Monday.
