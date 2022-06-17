LONDON — Allen Mitchell has been named head football coach at South Laurel High School, replacing Jep Irwin who was named athletic director recently. Coach Mitchell has served as a teacher and assistant football coach at South Laurel for the past four seasons.
“I feel blessed and excited to be the new football coach at South Laurel High School. I look forward to working with our great administration toward the continued growth of the Cardinal football team in both their academic and athletic endeavors,” Mitchell said. “It has been an honor to not only be able to coach here at South for the last four years but to be able to teach our amazing students has been fulfilling. Since the day I arrived, I have always felt welcomed by the entire South Laurel community. I cannot wait to get to work with our community to continue building a program that everyone will be proud of. Go Cards.”
Irwin said Mitchell is a “great choice” to take over the South Laurel football program.
“He has extensive experience as an assistant coach in multiple winning programs and has coached in the state championship game and multiple semifinal and regional championship contests,” he said. “He knows what it takes to win. He is a strong leader, dedicated teacher, and is well known and respected by his peers and our players. His promotion will allow the program to continue to improve and move forward seamlessly.
“Allen has been a tremendous asset for South Laurel football and I am excited for him to have a chance to be a head coach for the first time,” Irwin added. “He is very deserving and the right man for the job. I encourage the South Laurel community to provide the same strong support for Coach Mitchell that I benefited from in my five seasons as head coach."
South Laurel coach Allen Mitchell tidbits:
• 1991 Graduate of Lynn Camp High School
• 2016 Graduate of University of the Cumberlands B.S. in Psychology minor in Business Psychology.
• 2018 Graduate of the University of the Cumberlands. MAT LBD K-12
• 26 years coaching experience in football. Multiple years as a coordinator on Offense and Defense. Coaching stops include Corbin 2017, Whitley County 2014-15, Lynn Camp 1996-2011, Perry Central 2012-13, and South Laurel 2018-Present
• 5 Years running intramural youth basketball leagues
• 4 Years teaching experience at South Laurel High School LBD Exceptional Children
