LONDON — Coming into the season with high expectations, South Laurel coach Allen Mitchell believes that this could be the year South Laurel takes the next step and compete for a district title.
However, he emphasizes taking it one step at a time and focusing on improving each and every day.
Last season, the Cardinals were derailed by injuries, losing four starters by the middle of Week 2.
With more depth and experience this year, Mitchell hopes to avoid a similar setback.
“We have grown as a team in all areas and have a good group of seniors, many of whom have started since their freshman year, so we are more experienced than we have been since 2018,” he said. “Our numbers are still not what we need, so we need to avoid the injury bug that derailed us early last year. We have more depth in most areas and we will rely less on players going both ways which is going to be a tremendous help. Our plan is and always will be to win every game but you can not do that if you don’t win the next one so our thoughts will always be on South Laurel and us improving each and every day.
“Our players have worked tremendously hard and are hungry to get our program the wins their hard work deserves,” Mitchell added. “Getting off to a good start is very important for everyone but especially for us. I firmly believe that our guys are ready to take the next step and compete in our district.”
On offense, South Laurel has eight starters returning.
Mitchell said his offensive line will play a crucial role in the team’s success, with four starters returning and improved depth.
“We have two seniors at the tackle spot Tate Anderson and Kam Maxey, who are two of the hardest workers and best leaders on our team,” he said.
Wide receivers Hunter Bundy and Garrison Brown, both all-district players, will be key contributors, along with breakout candidates Wes Dowell and Liam Newton. Senior Gage Larkey, with his height and speed, will be a valuable asset at the inside receiver position. Having quarterback Jimmy Mitchell back after a season-ending injury last year is a boost for the Cardinals.
Defensively, South Laurel also has eight starters returning, as Mitchell expects improvement in year two under his uncle and mentor, David Mitchell.
“We are deeper on defense than offense and will have many backups that logged a lot of snaps last year,” Mitchell said. “I think the strong suit of our defense will be our defensive line.”
The defensive line will be led by Tate Anderson, Hunter Rawlings, Tim Tompson, and Jayden Moss.
Mitchell has also put significant effort into South Laurel’s special teams unit.
“We feel like our coverage teams will be very good, as it was last year, because we spend a significant amount of time working on it,” he said. “Kicking duties will be handled by multiple people and vary depending on the situation.
“Our kick return team should be very dangerous as we will be able to put a lot of speed out there and again we spend a significant amount of time and effort on special teams,” Mitchell added. “I believe that they can win or cost you up to three or more games each year. There is a lot of hidden yardage to be gained in special teams.”
The strength of the team lies in their chemistry and the players’ investment of time and effort, according to Mitchell.
“I think the defense will be our strength, too, but we have a lot of playmakers on offense and I hope to utilize all their varying skill sets to keep pressure on defenses,” he said. “I think our offensive line has grown, and we will be able to run the ball effectively and become a more balanced team than we have been able to be the last few years. We will get efficient play from the quarterback and get the ball to our playmakers which will make us a very dangerous team.
“Injuries are the biggest concern,” he added. “While we are significantly deeper at many spots, a few injuries to key people would be a cause of great concern. This is the biggest factor in our struggles last year. We are still growing as a program and have had inconsistent numbers but that is improving with each incoming class.”
The schedule for South Laurel is tough, with seven of the same opponents as last year and comparable new teams.
And then you have the district slate, which is always tough.
“Our district is tough, and we will most likely have three teams ranked inside the top 10 in the state in preseason polls,” Mitchell said. “Southwestern is top dog right now and everyone knows that Coach Hines will have Pulaski County in the mix, not just for the district, but also in the conversation as a playoff contender.
“North Laurel should be in for a big year as this group of seniors won the eighth-grade state championship, and year two under Chappell should result in improvement from last year, and they should be in the conversation to make a run for the state finals,” he added. “Harlan County, outside of North Laurel, has the most returning players and their physical style of football is very difficult to deal with so we will have our work cut out for us. If our kids continue on the current trajectory, I believe we can do extraordinary things, and if we can get some wins under our belt and gain some much-needed confidence, I believe our coaching staff can get our kids in positions that will allow them the freedom to make plays and give us a shot. As long as we just focus on the South Laurel Cardinals, and getting better each day, we will be a tough out for everyone on our schedule.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.