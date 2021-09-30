LONDON — North Laurel ended regular season play on a high note, pulling out an impressive 4-3 win over Mercer County on Thursday.
The game was tied at three apiece until Lady Jaguar Mikaela Moore scored with 1:14 remaining to give North Laurel the lead for good.
“Tonight we celebrated our seniors, Maddi Mastin and Mia Higgins, and we got a hard-fought win against Mercer County,” North Laurel coach Jessica Miller said. “Our girls started the game at a high intensity and kept it up the entire game. Our defense played physical, kept their shape, and consistently stepped up on the shooters. Mea Anderson, Eliza Mills, and Eva Clark led our backline and together they stood strong. Our forwards and midfielders were successful in executing several give-and-go plays resulting in four goals against Mercer.
“Each time we scored, Mercer ramped up the intensity and came back to score a goal of their own,” she added. “By the end, we won 4-3 with goals made by Bree Edwards, Roslyn Valentine, and two goals by Mikaela Moore. I’m extremely proud of this team, and the win tonight is just what we needed going to postseason play.”
The Lady Jaguars will be off until Tuesday, Oct. 5 when they face off against Corbin during semifinal action of the 49th District Tournament at 8 p.m.
The two teams faced each other on Sept. 16 at Corbin with the Lady Redhounds pulling out a 1-0 victory.
Mercer County jumped out to a 1-0 lead by North Laurel’s Roslyn Valentine scored during the 16th minute to tie the game at one apiece.
Bree Edwards gave the Lady Jaguars a 2-1 advantage during the first two minutes of the second half but the Lady Titans tied the game at two apiece two minutes later.
Moore’s goal during the 61st minute allowed North Laurel to reclaim a 3-2 advantage but Mercer County tied the game again at three apiece during the 67th minute.
Moore wrapped up the win for good with her goal during the 79th minute, giving the Lady Jaguars the one-goal win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.