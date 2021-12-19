LOUISVILLE — University of Kentucky commit Reed Sheppard turned heads during Sunday’s King of the Bluegrass quarterfinal matchup with North Oldham by scoring 45 points while finishing with eight rebounds, seven steals, and three assists during North Laurel’s 78-73 win.
Sheppard connected on 15-of-23 shot attempts from the floor while hitting 15-of-17 shot attempts from the free-throw line.
Caden Harris turned in a 10-point, six-rebound effort in the win while Ryan Davidson finished with 10 points and seven rebounds
The Mustangs built a 14-9 lead in the first quarter before seeing a basket by Sheppard trigger a 12-2 run, allowing the Jaguars to take a 23-21 advantage midway through the second quarter.
Both teams traded baskets before seeing North Laurel take a 27-25 lead into the locker room at halftime.
North Oldham used a 7-3 run to open the third quarter to regain a 32-30 advantage just three minutes into the period, and held a slim 43-41 edge entering the fourth quarter.
The game remained close during the final eight minutes with four lead changes and three tied taking place before a basket by Sheppard triggered a 7-0 run that led to the Jaguars taking the lead for good at 54-48.
The two teams combined to score a tournament-record 67 points in the fourth quarter as Sheppard’s 45-point effort ranks seventh all-time in King of the Bluegrass Tournament history.
The win advances the Jaguars to Monday’s semifinal action. They’ll play unbeaten Dorman, South Carolina (11-0) at 9 p.m.
North Laurel 78, North Oldham 73
North Laurel 9 18 14 37 78
North Oldham 14 11 18 30 73
North Laurel (78) — Sheppard 45, Harris 10, Davidson 10, Sizemore 9, Dotson 3, Jones 1.
North Oldham (73) — Roberts 21, Fischer 6, Higdon 9, Scales 16, Anderson 12, Neal 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.