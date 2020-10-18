CORBIN — Joey Marcum’s South Laurel Cardinals move one step closer to repeating as 13th Region champions after upending Knox Central, 5-0, during semifinal action of the 13th Region Boys Soccer Tournament on Sunday.
South Laurel received two goals by Ben House and Ethan McNew while Kyle Durham also added a goal during the victory.
“Knox Central had a good game plan and did a great job limiting our shot opportunities in the first half,” Marcum said. “Tim Jones and their keeper Jacob Merida made some great saves.
“In the second half, we were able to get some momentum and started finding the back of the net,” he added. “Our defense played well today. Our keeper, Tucker Little, made a great save in the first half that allowed us to start the second half up by one. I felt like us being up by one forced Knox Central to be a little more aggressive in the second half, which allowed us to spread them out better and find some angles toward the goal.”
House’s goal during the 29th minute gave South Laurel an early 1-0 advantage. The Cardinals began putting the game away in the second half as House’s goal during the 52nd minute pushed his team’s lead to 2-0. A goal by Kyle Durham at the 56th minute gave South Laurel a 3-0 edge while McNew’s two goals at the 65th, and 74th-minute marks, respectively, put the finishing touches on the Cardinals’ victory.
