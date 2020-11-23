LONDON — Former South Laurel softball star Hagan Burns found out Sunday she will become the seventh Lady Cardinal player/coach named to the KY Prep Softball Hall of Fame.
Burns put together a stellar career as a Lady Cardinal from 2010 to 2014, while leading her team to a 13th Region championship in 2014.
“Being chosen for the Kentucky Prep Hall of Fame is such a huge honor,” Burns said. “I played softball for roughly 17 years and I think I loved it more each year I played. I remember being a little girl and seeing people inducted into the Hall of Fame, and thinking about how awesome an accomplishment that was. It’s crazy to me that I’m now a part of that group. I feel so grateful for everything this game has given me.”
She posted a 65-21 record in the pitcher’s circle while finishing with five saves, 28 shutouts, 539 strikeouts, and an impressive 1.16 ERA.
Burns was also just as dangerous at the plate, finishing with eight home runs, 131 RBI, 159 hits, and a .357 career batting average.
She participated in the East-West All-Star Game as a junior and senior in 2013 and 2014. Burns was also second-team All-State in 2013, and 2014 while being named Honorable Mention All-State in 2012, and earned Academic All-State First Team honors in 2013 and 2014.
She was named 2014 KY Prep 13th Region Player of the Year in 2014 after winning 25 games in the pitcher’s circle.
