LONDON — The South Laurel volleyball team is gearing up for an exciting season, despite the graduation of four talented seniors from last year.
Coach Shelley Nunley acknowledges that there may not be high expectations for the team this year, but she believes the Lady Cardinals have the capability to surprise.
With several returning players who saw significant playing time last season, Nunley is excited to see how they embrace their new roles and responsibilities.
The team consists of skilled players in various positions.
Jenny Sharp and Nora Clark, the setters, may be small in stature, but their competitiveness and continuous improvement make them valuable assets to the team.
Brooklynn Dugger, the libero, is comfortable and confident in her role, commanding the back row and leading the defense. Her serves and back row attacks are impressive and are expected to earn the team multiple points per set.
The team’s hitters include Emma Melby, Emma Feltner, Alyssa Mounce, Taylor Hibbitts, Chloe Powenski, Morgan Jackson, and Skeeter Mabe. Nunley is excited about the variety of hitting options this year, with each player capable of hitting effectively from multiple positions.
South Laurel’s front row has the potential to produce impressive results, and Nunley believes they have only scratched the surface of what these girls are capable of. There are also promising players on the JV team who may see varsity playing time as the season progresses.
“We’re so early right now that it’s hard to tell what developments some players might make in the coming weeks,” Nunley said. “This is a solid mix of older girls with strength and experience, and then two really young ones with size and athleticism that are going to give opposing teams a solid challenge.”
One of the strengths Nunley sees in this year’s team is an elevated willingness to grow and work together.
“The players seem to be more cohesive and more comfortable with playing as a single team, rather than as six individual players,” Nunley said. “We’ll still have good days and bad days, but on the whole, they all want to be there and do well for each other to propel us to wins. South has a history of success in this sport, and we’re all collectively aimed at getting back to that.”
Nunley said injuries are always a concern, and the team is prepared to make adjustments if necessary. Minor aches and pains are common, but the team remains hopeful that they won’t face any major setbacks.
The Lady Cardinals’ schedule is challenging, with more tournaments than in previous years.
Nunley believes that facing a variety of competition will elevate their game and prepare them for postseason play in October.
When asked about her team’s chances of making a run at the regional title, Nunley expressed confidence in her team’s ability to achieve what may not be expected of them.
“We want to surprise some people this season,” she said. “I’m confident in this team’s ability to achieve what isn’t necessarily expected of them.
“It’s hard to look at our region without considering teams like Whitley County, who’ve proven that they’re a force to be reckoned with,” Nunley added. “But if we show up and play the game that I know we’re capable of, there’s a very good possibility you’ll see South back at the state tournament this year.”
Nunley is excited about the potential of the program, from the freshmen to varsity levels.
South Laurel has a lot of work ahead, but the foundation the Lady Cardinals are building on looks promising. The hunger for success within the program is evident, and they are eager to start the season.
“The amount of potential we have on our rosters from the freshman to varsity levels has me excited for the future of South Laurel volleyball,” Nunley said. “We’ve got a lot to work on in the next few months, but the foundation we’re building on looks really good.”
