Archery

Cordland Mullins placed first and Hunter Parker placed second in the Youth Male Pins division at the KY State S3DA Conservation tournament held in Williamsburg on April 22. Pictured, from left, are Cordland Mullins, Conservation Coordinator for KY S3DA Kerby Long, and Hunter Parker.

