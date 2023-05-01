Cordland Mullins placed first and Hunter Parker placed second in the Youth Male Pins division at the KY State S3DA Conservation tournament held in Williamsburg on April 22. Pictured, from left, are Cordland Mullins, Conservation Coordinator for KY S3DA Kerby Long, and Hunter Parker.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph will continue into the evening. * WHERE...The Lake Wind Advisory is for Lake Cumberland and Laurel River Lake. * WHEN...The Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until 9 PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&
featured
Mullins, Parker finish strong at KY State S3DA Conservation tournament
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- South Laurel girls place first in Madison Central All-Comers No. 3 Meet
- London man sentenced to 8 years for trafficking fentanyl that caused overdose
- Laurel grand jury returns indictments against 28 individuals
- Kentucky Fish and Wildlife auction set for May 1
- Medical Staff at Baptist Health Corbin offer academic scholarships to area students
- South Laurel girls finish runners-up in track and field action while Gracie Hoskins turn in three first-place efforts
- Beshear campaign says donors attest that they are contributing their own money
- SLHS students get reality check on intoxicated driving
- South Laurel’s Anderson/Martin capture 3rd Region Bass Fishing Girls’ Regional Tournament championship; SL’s Hodges/Patterson turn in runner-up effort in boys’/COED division
- 7 Bridges to perform this Friday in Corbin
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.