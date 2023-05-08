Rylan Long of Williamsburg placed third in the Young Adult Male Pins Division, and Cordland Mullins of London placed first in the Youth Male Pins division at the National Easton Hoyt ASA tournament in Minden, Louisiana, on April 29. Cordland is pictured at left, and Rylan is pictured at right.
Mullins places first, Long places third in National Easton Hoyt ASA tournament
