Cordland Mullins in Youth Pins Class won the KY S3DA Top Gun Shooter of the Year at the KY S3DA State Competition held two weeks ago. He placed second in state at the S3DA State Competition and won Battle of the Bluegrass at S3DA State. Mullins also ranked fourth at the National ASA Foley, Alabama competition this past weekend.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you