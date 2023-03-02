Cordland Mullins in Youth Pins Class won the KY S3DA Top Gun Shooter of the Year at the KY S3DA State Competition held two weeks ago. He placed second in state at the S3DA State Competition and won Battle of the Bluegrass at S3DA State. Mullins also ranked fourth at the National ASA Foley, Alabama competition this past weekend.
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...South to southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. More widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized wind gusts exceeding 60 mph will be possible for elevations 2000 feet and above Friday afternoon and early evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&
featured
Mullins wins KY S3DA Top Gun Shooter of the Year at state competition
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Golden Corral returning to London in March
- London man to serve 30 years for rape of child
- BOYS 49TH DISTRICT: Sheppard leads Jaguars to championship during record-breaking night
- 13TH REGION: Davidson's clutch 3-pointer sends Jaguars to semifinals, 55-52
- Reed Sheppard breaks 13th Region boys all-time scoring record
- Sheriff seeking info on illegal dumping
- 13TH REGION BOYS TOURNAMENT: Schedule, preview, predictions, stats, rankings and more
- Officer asaulted during arrest
- Deeds Recorded, January 23-26
- McAlister's Deli opens in London
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.