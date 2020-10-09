The South Laurel Cardinals rounded out their regular season with a strong win on Thursday night when they took down the visiting Lincoln County Patriots in a 2-1 nail biter.
It was a strong finish to the regular season for the Cardinals, who have been up-and-down for much of the year. South Laurel had lost two of their last three entering the game, but have had difficult matchups most of the season.
In their six losses this year, four of them have been by just one goal. All six of their wins have been by three goals or less. There is perhaps no team in the 13th Region who has played a more challenging schedule than the Cardinals in the 2020 season, and their hard work seems to be paying off at the right time.
In a low scoring matchup on Thursday, South Laurel was the first to strike, when Ethan McNew found the back of the net at the 25:26 mark in the first half to put the Cardinals up 1-0 early. Lincoln County answered with a goal just 10 minutes later to tie the game. Neither team was able to find the net again in the first half, as the teams went into the break tied at 1-1.
South Laurel’s defense continued to play strong in the second half. Lincoln County was not able to get anything going on the offensive end of the field, due to the Cardinals defenders and the superb play by goalkeeper Tucker Little. Little has allowed just 13 goals on the season, while averaging over seven saves per contest, as one of the top goalkeepers in the 13th Region.
While Little was able to keep the Patriots at bay, it was Seth Marcum who put the Cardinals ahead for the winning goal. Marcum scored at the 28:40 mark in the second half, and the defense did the rest, to give South Laurel the 2-1 win.
The win moved their record to 6-6 on the season and gave them a strong finish to the season before they begin play in the 49th District Tournament next week. The Cardinals will take on Whitley County in the opening round of the tournament. In their only game this season, South Laurel defeated the Colonels 4-1. Ben House led South Laurel with two goals in that game, and Little finished with an incredible 14 saves.
The winner of the matchup between the Cardinals and Whitley County will earn a spot in the regional tournament, and advance to the district championship to take on the winner between Corbin and North Laurel. The 49th District Tournament will begin next Monday, October 12 at South Laurel.
