Sadie Hoffman

Sadie Hoffman shot her personal best with 36 up for the weekend at the S3DA National in Rend Lake, Illinois, taking the top seed in the shoot downs. Hoffman continued to dominate the range shooting four out of the five bonus 12 rings earning her the 2022 National Youth Pins Championship title. | Photo Submitted 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you