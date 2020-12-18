Calipari: Challenge remains the same for UK in CBS Sports Classic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — The opponent may have changed but the challenge remains the same for Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic.
The Wildcats (1-4) were originally scheduled to play UCLA in the yearly event set for Saturday in Cleveland, but Kentucky will instead take on North Carolina in the opener at 2 p.m. The Bruins will now take on Ohio State in the final game of a doubleheader.
“UCLA was probably preparing for us and now they’re probably preparing for Ohio State and same vice versa,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “North Carolina wasn’t preparing for us (and) they were preparing for Ohio State. We’re all in the same boat. Either game was going to be hard. I mean, UCLA is a terrific team. They play tough, and so is North Carolina. Both of them are Top 20 teams. Either one, it didn’t matter, it was going to be a hard game.”
Kentucky freshman guard Devin Askew didn’t mind the change in opponents and said it was an easy adjustment.
“When we’re preparing for games, it’s not just everything for one team that week that we’re preparing (for), it’s throughout the whole season of who we’re going to face,” he said. “To be honest, it was just a slight change, and we’re ready.”
The Wildcats have lost four straight going into the contest but have spent the past week making adjustments, especially on the offensive end of the court.
“The thing that they hopefully understand is that you’re trying to play efficiently offensively,” Calipari said. “You can’t have 25 turnovers and win a college basketball game.”
By the same token, Calipari said the Wildcats “are going to have to fight” against the Tar Heels, especially on the boards. North Carolina has out-rebounded its first four opponents by an average of 18 rebounds per game.
“You’re going to have to go body-to-body,” he said. “The guards are going to have to stick their nose in. Our guards are going to have to get 15 rebounds, 10 rebounds. They have to (in order) to give yourselves a chance.”
In addition to the shorter preparation time, Calipari also has been shorthanded in practice this week and has “had some guys out with some stuff.”
“We need guys to practice (Thursday),” Calipari said. “We have to scrimmage some today. We’ve got a lot done, but we’ve got to go up and down a little bit to get the flow of the game a little bit. Carolina kind of plays that, whether you make it or miss, they’re flying it up your back, and so you kind of have to get used to some of that kind of stuff. It’s hard on a quick turn, but it’s hard for all of us.”
Calipari hasn’t changed his mind on the point-guard slot and likes having Terrence Clarke running the offense. However, Calipari also likes having Clarke, Askew, and Davion Mintz on the floor at the same time, giving him three options on offense.
“I like Devin and Davion (Mintz) and Terrence in together because I’ve done it before where you’re playing three point guards at one time,” he said. “I like having the ball in Terrence’s hands. And like I said, we’re going to see.”
The switch, Askew said, wasn’t a big deal.
“I’m doing the same things (and) I can still be a point guard,” he said. “I can still be a guard off the ball. Terrence is a great point guard. It gives me a chance to go off the ball and kind of see the court in a different area. I like it.”
Still, Calipari is seeking a breakthrough, and a second-half showing in a 64-63 loss to Notre Dame last weekend, gave the Kentucky coach and his players hope for the future.
“That game gave us a lot of confidence and it shows how we can play with a lot of energy and fight,” Askew said. “A lot of people say that we don’t fight, but in the second half, it just proves to us and ourselves. We don’t have to really prove anything to anyone else. We have to prove to us that we can fight and that we can be the team that Kentucky usually is.”
Askew added the team fed off that energy in practice this week.
“Even though we lost, a lot of us were still up because it was like, wow, we can keep going off of this,” he said. “This is who we are based on that second half.”
Gametracker: Kentucky vs. North Carolina, 2 p.m., Saturday. TV/Radio: CBS (Channel 27), UK Radio Network
