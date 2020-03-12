Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville.
SEC cancels remainder of tournament
Obituaries
Reba Lavonne Rosenbaum, 84, London, widow of late Phillip E. Rosenbaum, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. Funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, London Funeral Home. Burial at Ralph George Family Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. Wednesday, London Funeral Home.
Joyce Evelyn Schott, age 91, widow of Elmer Schott, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at St. Joseph - London. Services were 1 PM Saturday, March 8, at Bowling Funeral Home. Burial followed at St. John's Cemetery, East Bernstadt.
