LEXINGTON — Woodford County became the first team to lock up a berth into the semifinals of the UK HealthCare Boys’ Sweet 16 after handing Elizabethtown a 59-48 loss on Friday.
The Yellow Jackets opened the game with an 8-0 run, and never trailed throughout the contest. They held a slim 44-42 advantage with 4:28 remaining in the game before hitting 13-of-16 free throw attempts to secure their 11-point victory.
Aden Nelson led Woodford County with 16 points and five rebounds while Jasper Johnson added 16 points and four rebounds.
The Yellow Jackets shot 16-of-42 from the floor while the Panthers connected on 18-of-43 shot attempts.
Ayden Evans led Elizabethtown with 12 points and six rebounds while J’Quan Williams finished with 11 points.
Woodford County built an early 8-0 lead in the first quarter, and held an 18-13 advantage entering the second quarter.
Johnson scored eight points in the first quarter for the Yellow Jackets as Woodford County hit 7-of-11 shot attempts.
Williams led Elizabethtown with six points as the Panthers shot 5-of-10 from the floor.
The Yellow Jackets extended their lead to 26-17 late in the first half before Elizabethtown managed to cut its deficit to 26-21 at halftime by scoring the last four points of the second quarter.
Nelson and Johnson led Woodford County with eight points apiece while the Yellow Jackets shot 10-of-23 from the floor.
Evans led Elizabethtown with eight points while Williams scored six points. The Panthers shot 8-of-19 from the floor.
Woodford County opened the third quarter with an 8-2 run that pushed its lead to 34-23, but once again, the Panthers made a run of their own, and cut their deficit to 40-33 entering the fourth quarter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.