LONDON — The North Laurel Lady Jaguars may have a new head coach in 2022, but the tradition and expectations stay the same, as they look to be on top of the 13th Region once again this season.
Chris Edwards took over the program in 2021, after a stint as head coach of the North Laurel middle school program. Edwards is familiar with all of the current players on the team, coaching many of them in middle school, but also helping out with the high school squad from time to time over the past couple of seasons.
For Edwards, this was a dream job. He worked his way up the ranks and when he had the opportunity to take over the Lady Jaguars, he unequivocally said yes. To him, there is no other job.
“The coaching job at North Laurel is a once in a coaching lifetime type of job. It was a wonderful opportunity for me. I’ve coached softball on every level and now I’m here,” said Edwards. “This program is what it is because of the coaches who have been here before me and the players who have played here. We’re going to continue what they have built and compete for a district and regional championship every year.”
Edwards will have an opportunity to prove himself right this season, but it won’t be easy. The Lady Jaguars have just five juniors and seniors combined on the roster, with a plethora of young players coming up through the program.
Fortunately for Edwards, he will have some incredibly talented older players leading the way. Junior Emily Sizemore was a star for the squad last year, collecting 48 hits while driving in 38 runs, and blasting 11 home runs. Sizemore was voted the preseason 13th Region Player of the Year this year, and the expectations are extremely high for her.
Joining her as leaders on the team are seniors Hallie Proffitt and Madison Parman. Both girls are expected to be key contributors after stellar seasons in 2021. Proffitt had 28 hits and 18 RBI, while Parman was off to a great start before a season-ending injury last year.
Parman and Bailee Root will handle the pitching duties for the Lady Jaguars. Root started five games on the mound last season and had two wins, while Parman pitched in four games with one win.
Edwards said that his team has the talent to play with anyone in the region, but they have their work cut out for them. He likes the blend of experienced leadership, with a load of young talent, and thinks that will play in North Laurel’s favor.
“We have two good seniors in Parman and Proffitt and those girls were with me when they were in eighth grade. Nobody is going to outwork those girls and they are great examples to the rest of the team,” said Edwards. “Emily Sizemore is back and was voted preseason region player of the year. She is a multi-sport athlete and is legitimately the real deal. We expect a lot out of her.”
Because of their youth, Edwards said he hopes his team will be built on great pitching and defense. Last year’s squad hit 24 home runs a year ago. While they may not match that number, Edwards said he thinks he has some big bats in the lineup and welcomes the power hitting.
“We’re going to rely on pitching and defense. That is my thing. That is what we will build our team on and I think we will have success that way,” said Edwards. “We will be a good situational team. We will play smart and work hard. We have some big sticks, but some of them are young. If we hit a few home runs along the way, that will be just fine.”
There is a reason the North Laurel program is known throughout the state. They are the winningest softball program in Kentucky history. Edwards wants to continue that tradition and build on it. Because of that, he has worked to put together the best schedule for his team that will not only challenge them throughout the regular season but also prepares them for the rigors of the postseason.
They will start the season off at home against Somerset and take on teams outside the region all season long, including Simon Kenton, Bullitt East, Apollo, Louisville Eastern, among others. They will also play in the Softball Beach Bash in Fort Walton, Florida.
Edwards said he hopes this schedule will only make his team stronger and ready to be contenders for a district and regional title.
“We want to build a culture here that centers on the older girls doing things right and the younger girls following the lead of the older ones. If we can do that then we can be contenders,” said Edwards. “We’re already playing good teams in the region like Corbin, South Laurel, Clay County, and others. I tried to create a difficult schedule for us, but we got a late start. I think we’re playing several really good teams and it will have us ready when the time comes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.