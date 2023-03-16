LEXINGTON — It was a historical time at Rupp Arena during Thursday’s UK HealthCare Boys’ Sweet 16 first round matchup between Lyon County and Newport.
The Lyons’ Travis Perry surpassed King Kelly Coleman’s career scoring record of 4,337 points at the 3:48 mark of the fourth quarter by knocking down a free throw, giving him 4,338 points in front of a roaring crowd. He finished with 23 points, which now gives him 4,340 career points.
And, Lyon County also advanced to Friday’s quarterfinal action with a 61-46 win over the Wildcats.
Jack Reddick added 17 points while Brady Shoulders finished with 12 points for the Lyons. Lyon County finished the game hitting 23-of-53 shot attempts, and 7-of-20 from 3-point range.
Marquez Miller led Newport with 17 points while Taylen Kinney had 11 points.
The Wildcats finished the game shooting 17-of-53 from the floor, and 6-of-24 from 3-point range.
Lyon County came out and took a 7-3 edge behind a 3-pointer by Perry and consecutive baskets by Shoulders.
Three-pointers by Perry and Reddick increased the Lyons’ lead to 13-8 before Newport closed the quarter out with three consecutive points which included Kinney’s layup at the buzzer to make the score, 13-11.
Lyon County extended its lead to 17-11 early in the second quarter before Covington’s basket triggered a 7-0 run by the Wildcats. A layup by Miller along with an old-fashioned 3-point play by Miller gave Newport an 18-17 advantage with 4:12 remaining in the first half.
The Lyons closed out the half with a 9-2 run that saw Reddick nail a 3-pointer and score on a layup. Perry’s basket with two seconds remaining gave Lyon County a 26-20 lead at halftime.
Perry had 10 points in the first half while Reddick added eight points. The Lyons shot 10-of-24 from the floor in the first half.
Miller led Newport with seven points while Kinney scored five points. The Wildcats shot 8-of-23 from the floor in the first half.
Perry added five more points in the third quarter while a 3-pointer by Reddick, and a layup by Nelson pushed Lyon County’s advantage to 40-30 entering the fourth quarter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.