Brooke Nichelson All-Tournament Team
Photo by Darrin Spencer

North Laurel sophomore Brooke Nichelson turned in another stellar effort during Friday’s quarterfinal game against George Rogers Clark, scoring 24 points while finishing with five rebounds and two assists, earning her Sweet 16 All-Tournament Team honors after averaging 25 points, five rebounds and two assists during North Laurel’s two-game stay.

