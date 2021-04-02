RICHMOND — A four-run fourth inning combined with a nine-run sixth inning turned out to be the South Laurel Lady Cardinals' downfall during their 13-3 loss to Madison Southern.
The Lady Cardinals (1-1) took a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the fourth inning before seeing the Lady Eagles score four runs to take a 5-3 advantage.
The score remained 5-3 until the bottom of the sixth inning when Madison Southern exploded for nine runs. The Lady Eagles got two home runs in the win while taking advantage of four South Laurel errors.
“We played good for four innings but have to be able to put a whole game together with all aspects of the game,” South Laurel coach Carly Mink said. “We have a lot of work to do to cut down the errors and generate more runs with runners in scoring position. Karly Gray pitched well giving up only four hits. This was a good game for us to learn from and correct our mistakes for the future.”
Katie Jervis led the Lady Cardinals at the plate with two hits, an RBI and one run scored while Chloe Taylor had one hit.
Karly Gray took the loss on the mound, tossing four innings while surrendering one earned run and four hits. She also struck out fine batters.
Taylor pitches the final one and two/thirds of an inning, allowing three earned runs, and five hits while striking out two batters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.