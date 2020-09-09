HAZARD — North Laurel dropped two heartbreakers leading to their elimination in the 9-10-year old All-Stars Tournament.
Hazard/Perry handed North Laurel a 10-6 loss on Friday before seeing South Laurel slip past North Laurel, 4-2, on Saturday.
Saturday’s Game
South Laurel 4, North Laurel 2
Ethan Anderson and Nathan Cupp each pitched well on the mound, but North Laurel’s bats could never get on track as South Laurel managed to pull off a 4-2 win to eliminate their crosstown counterpart.
The game was tied at one apiece in the third inning before South Laurel managed to score two runs while adding an insurance run in the fourth inning.
Anderson scores both of North Laurel’s runs in the loss.
Friday’s Game
Hazard/Perry 10, North Laurel 6
North Laurel took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning but Hazard/Perry responded with eight runs in the bottom of the first inning and never trailed again during their 10-6 victory.
North Laurel attempted to rally in the fourth and fifth innings by totaling three runs but the damage had already been done.
Colton Stewart, Nathan Cupp, and Ethan Anderson each scored in the first inning while Tucker Boroviak, Avery Greer, and Pearce Chadwell also scored late in the game.
