North Laurel defeated Russell County, 3-1, in the semifinals of the Middle School Soccer Conference Tournament on Monday night.
North got on the board first late in the first half on a goal from Gavin Martin off of a Cam Anderson assist.
Russell County answered quickly with a goal, and the teams went to half tied 1-1.
The second half was scoreless until five minutes remaining when Reilly Stuber intercepted a Russell County pass and drilled a shot into the back of the net to put the Jaguars up 2-1.
With under a minute left, Sawyer Miller scored off of another Cam Anderson assist for the Jaguars, and a final score of 3-1.
North Laurel will play for the conference championship on Tuesday night at North Laurel High School field against the winner of the Northern Pulaski and South Laurel semifinal game.
