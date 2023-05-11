The North and South Laurel Middle School boys soccer teams had to travel to Williamsburg to play the Eastern District Championship game.
It was a very tight game with South Laurel being the aggressor early. Then the Jaguars caught fire.
Reilly Stuber broke loose down the left sideline off of a pass from Gavin Martin and found the back of the net to put North Laurel up 1-0.
A few moments later Landon Gregory ripped a long pass down the middle to Stuber who found the back of the net to put North up 2-0.
The Jaguars added a third goal when Martin drew a foul in the box, and Cam Anderson drilled the penalty kick to put North up 3-0.
Just before the end of the half, North struck again when Stuber scored his third goal of the first half off of another Martin assist.
The Cardinals nearly scored after drawing a penalty in the box. Drew Allen hit a beautiful shot low and away, but Jaguar goalie Aiden Abner made a diving save.
The Jaguars went into the half up 4-0.
The Cardinals did not quit -- barely missing on opportunities to score. But the Jaguars were not done as Gavin Martin scored off of a long assist from Gregory. North led 5-0.
Stuber scored two more goals in the second half off of assists from Braylon Bishop and Tucker Ebersole for the final score of 7-0 North Laurel.
Stuber finished with five goals, with Cam Anderson and Gavin Martin each scoring a goal apiece.
Both teams now move on to the conference tournament next week that will be hosted by North Laurel.
The Jaguars will play Russell County, the No. 2 seed from the West, and the Cardinals will face the No. 1 seed from the West, Northern Pulaski.
