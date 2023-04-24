The North Laurel Middle School Jaguars boys soccer team got another big win at their crosstown rival South Laurel Cardinals, 3-1, Monday night.
Braylon Bishop scored the Jaguars' first goal early in the game.
North held on to the lead, 1-0, at halftime.
Gavin Martin scored two goals in the second half to give North Laurel a 3-0 lead.
The Cardinals fought back and put in a goal late in the game off of the foot of Ryan Martinez to make the final score NLMS 3, SLMS 1.
