North Laurel logo

The North Laurel Middle School Jaguars boys soccer team got another big win at their crosstown rival South Laurel Cardinals, 3-1, Monday night.

Braylon Bishop scored the Jaguars' first goal early in the game.

North held on to the lead, 1-0, at halftime.

Gavin Martin scored two goals in the second half to give North Laurel a 3-0 lead.

The Cardinals fought back and put in a goal late in the game off of the foot of Ryan Martinez to make the final score NLMS 3, SLMS 1.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you