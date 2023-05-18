NLMS won their second consecutive conference championship with a 1-0 double overtime victory over Northern Pulaski Thursday night.
Both teams played a physical and rough defensive game with both goalies making several tremendous saves.
After 70 minutes of regulation play ended in a 0-0 tie, the game went to sudden death overtime.
Neither team was able to score in the first overtime with North’s goalie Aiden Abner coming up with some key saves.
Then with just over three minutes left in the second overtime, Braylon Bishop played a ball to Reilly Stuber down the right sideline. Stuber drew a foul on the Maroons' defender, setting up a direct kick.
Cam Anderson was on target with the kick which was deflected by the Northern Pulaski goalkeeper, and then tapped in by Gavin Martin off of a Maroons defender to get the win.
This was the second straight conference championship for the Jaguars who finish the season 15-2-1.
They outscored their opponents 91-11 this season. North Laurel had three players with double digit goals for the season.
The last two seasons these eighth-grade Jaguars have amassed a record of 36-3-1 with two straight district and conference titles.
