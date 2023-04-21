GIRLS
The North Laurel Middle School girls routed Middlesboro 10-0 at North Laurel High School on Thursday.
BOYS
The North Laurel Middle School boys (8-1-1) suffered their first loss, 3-1, to Wayne County at North Laurel High School.
Reilly Stuber scored one goal off of a Peyton McPhetridge assist in the first half to take a 1-0 lead.
Wayne County tied the score a few minutes later 1-1. Then with less than 2 minutes, Wayne took the lead.
The visiting Cardinals added a third goal midway throughthe second half. The Jaguars threatened to punch in more goals but came up short.
