North Laurel Middle School soccer got a clean sweep over Whitley County Monday night at North Laurel.
The North Laurel girls rolled to a 7-0 win. The Lady Jaguars spread the scoring out with five different players scoring a goal. McKinley Martin and Mia Thompson scored two goals each while Annabelle Welch, Presley Thompson and Khloe Lewis all added a goal apiece.
The North Laurel boys blanked the Whitley County Colonels 8-0. This locks up the number one seed in the Eastern District for the Jaguars. Five different players scored. Braylon Bishop pulled a hat trick with three goals, Reilly Stuber added two goals, and Sawyer Miller, Cam Anderson and Gavin Martin all added a goal each. The Jaguars still remain unbeaten at 8-0-1.
Friday’s Games
North Laurel Middle School soccer got the sweep at Russell County.
The Lady Jaguars pulled off an exciting 2-1 win, scoring with 3 seconds left.
The boys also won 2-1. Goals from Gavin Martin and Cam Anderson helped the Jags stay undefeated at 7-0-1.
Thursday’s Games
North Laurel Middle School girls soccer defeated South Laurel 7-0.
North Laurel Jaguars boys soccer beat South Laurel 2-0. Reilly Stuber had one goal and an assist. Braylon Bishop scored one goal.
