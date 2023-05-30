The North Laurel Middle School boys track and field team turned in a stellar effort during the KTCCCA Middle School track meet.
Individuals and relay teams must run challenging qualifying times in order to compete in the meet. The middle school meet encompasses all schools in the state and is not broken into classes.
North Laurel finished seventh out of 74 schools who scored while there were many others that competed as well.
Rachel Gaynor’s squad turned in impressive results (listed below at the end of the story), including state runner-up efforts in the 800 Meter Run (Carson Collett, 2:04.72), and the 4x800 Meter Relays for the second year in a row (Jackson Storm, Sam Allen, Cam Anderson, and Carson Collett) while setting a new school record (9:20.98) during the process.
“Going into the meet we felt we would be very competitive in the events we were entered in,” Gaynor said. “As in all sports, it does not matter about the preparation that has occurred, you never know what will happen when you are counting on 13-to-15-year-olds to perform.
“Just as the high school boys did on Tuesday night, the boys went out and performed well,” she added. “These five young men have worked hard throughout the season in order to be prepared for the meet. We hope each one of them is proud of their accomplishments and look forward to continued success in track and any other sport they participate in.
“We had talked earlier in the week about a meet with this many teams that it does not take a lot of points to place high in the team standings,” she continued. “We thought that if we performed well that we could be in the top 10 in the state and we did just that by placing in a tie for seventh in the team competition.”
4x800 meter relay — Jackson Storm, Sam Allen, Cam Anderson, and Carson Collett — state runner-up with a time of 9:20.98
Cam Anderson — 8th in 400 meter dash — 54.00
Cam Anderson — 10th in 200 meter dash — 24.08
Carson Collett — state runner-up in 800 meter run — 2:04.72
4x400 meter relay — Lukas Maiden, Sam Allen, Cam Anderson, and Carson Collett — 5th place with a time of 3:52.31
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.