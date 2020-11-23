CAMPBELLSVILLE — North Laurel eighth-grader Brayden Howard was named as the KYMSFA’s Eighth-Grade Region 4, Division 1 Player of the Year this past weekend.
NLMS's Brayden Howard named KYMSFA Eighth-Grade Region 4, Division 1 Regional Player of the Year
