LONDON — North Laurel coach Nate Valentine and his North Laurel Jaguars are ready to get back to work after the KHSAA Board of Control’s decision to start the winter sports season on Monday, Jan. 4. The Board of Control also voted 14-5 to begin winter sports practice on Monday.
North Laurel enters the season as the team to beat in the 13th Region, returning a solid nucleus of talent that features Reed Sheppard, Ryan Davidson, Clay Sizemore, and Nate Bruner.
“I am elated that our players can get back in the gym,” Valentine said. “I just feel like getting started again is what is best for our student-athletes. I have believed that all along our players deserve an opportunity for in-person instruction and an opportunity to compete in high school basketball.
“I believe our guys have done everything that has been asked of them in terms of wearing masks, social distancing, sanitizing, and making responsible decisions with their free time,” he added. “I’m excited for them to have an opportunity to have a full season.”
Valentine said the Jan. 4 start date for games, and a later Sweet 16 date is the best of both worlds.
“I want to commend Commissioner (Julian) Tackett and our local school district for their leadership through these challenging times,” he said. “Further, I want to commend our 13th Region/KHSAA Board of Control member, Russell Thompson, for being a strong proponent of return to play. I know our players and coaches are very excited and thankful to get back in the gym.”
