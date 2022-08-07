WHITESTOWN, INDIANA — One swing of the bat from Cooper Parman assured the North Laurel 11-12-year-old All-Stars of moving on to the winner’s bracket finals of the Central (Great Lakes) Region Tournament on Monday.
Parman, who had hit an earlier home run to tie the game at four apiece, connected with a three-run blast to straight center field to give his team an eventual 7-4 win over Ohio.
“I told them the game was gonna be a dog fight and it was, with our team someone is always stepping up and tonight Coop came through with two big hits and finished it off on the mound,” North Laurel coach Jason Parman said.
“That’s what we are here for, to get these kids to Williamsport and represent Kentucky. That’s what these kids want and we are two games away from making that happen.”
North Laurel trailed 2-0, and 4-3, before rallying to tie the game at four apiece in the top of the fourth inning.
Tate Marcum and Kip Allen both reached base in the top of the sixth inning with one out, and Parman followed with his towering home run. He stood at the plate and watched the ball sail over the fence, and then followed with a bat flip for the ages before rounding the bases.
“Honestly, on that big of stage, he has handled himself very well,” Jason Parman said. “His play tonight was huge for us and the bat flip was just icing on the cake.”
Parman then proceeded to shut the door on Ohio in the bottom of the sixth inning but it didn’t come without one final rally.
Ohio connected with two infield hits, and a single in the inning and scored two runs to cut their deficit to 7-6.
They then put runners on second and third with one out before Parman sealed the deal by striking out the final two batters he faced.
North Laurel will now face off against Indiana on Monday at 7 p.m. in the winner’s bracket finals. The game will be televised on ESPN.
Parman led North Laurel with three hits, four RBI, two home runs, and two runs scored while Kip Allen, Matthew Powenski, Ethan Anderson, and Nate Miller each finished with one hit, and one run scored apiece. Jason Senters and Marshall Mastin each finished with a hit, and an RBI apiece. Tate Marcum also scored in the win.
Allen threw three innings, surrendering four earned runs, and three hits while striking out four batters. Matthew Powenski tossed two innings of scoreless ball, allowing only one hit while striking out three batters. Parman pitched one inning, allowing three hits, and two earned runs while striking out three batters.
“We had a lot of 0-2 counts where we should of through out and didn’t and got burned but that’s baseball,” Jason Parman said. “My pitchers continue to do what we need them to do and they did.
“My pitching will always keep me in a ball game,” he added. “Kip Allen pitched very well mixing speeds as did Matthew Powenski, which aloud Coop to shut the door on Hamilton (Ohio).”
