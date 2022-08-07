Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING... The Flood Watch will expire for portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in east central Kentucky, Bath, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell and Rowan. In northeast Kentucky, Johnson and Martin. In south central Kentucky, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Knott, Knox, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe. The flash flood threat has ended. Therefore, the Flood Watch will expire at 10 PM EDT this evening.