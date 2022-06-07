We’re still two weeks away from summer, but that doesn’t mean high school basketball can’t step to the forefront and steal the headlines from the sports world.
With the confirmation of former Harlan County basketball star Trent Noah enrolling at North Laurel, to team up with University of Kentucky commit Reed Sheppard, and senior Ryan Davidson, the Jaguars will hands down be picked to repeat as 13th Region champions.
Noah brings to North Laurel many strengths, one being scoring (he averaged 28.1 points last season), and some of the others are size and rebounding (he averaged 9.9 rebounds per game).
He has also shown he can play multiple positions, including pounding in the paint and point guard, which would allow Sheppard to be able to not only conserve energy, but being able to score without having to create his own shot.
The addition of Noah not only makes the Jaguars the region frontrunners again, but also puts North Laurel in the mix of being one of the frontrunners to win state. They join a list of defending state champion George Rogers Clark, Warren Central, and Covington Catholic.
Noah has already received an offer from NCAA Division-I, and looks to get even more during his junior and senior seasons.
Noah joins a North Laurel squad that posted a 28-6 record, and a perfect 15-0 mark against 13th Region opponents last season.
Combine his 28.1 scoring average with Sheppard’s 25.2 points per game, and Davidson’s 20.1 scoring average, and you can see why there is a ton of excitement at The Jungle.
Add Brody Brock (8.2), Chase Dotson (5.3), Colton Rawlings (1.6), Reece Davidson (1.4), Dawsen Walker (1.3), Cole Jervis (1.2), and Kyler Elza (0.9) to the mix, and you can see why many believe North Laurel is a contender for a state championship.
If you’re a North Laurel Jaguar fan, sit back, grab some popcorn, and enjoy the ride — the ingredients are there for something special to happen.
