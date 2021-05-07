SOMERSET — For the second day in a row, Doug Gregory’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars are setting records, and yes, once again, it’s due to the long ball.
Rick Collett’s three-run blast over the fence in the fourth inning of Friday’s game against Southwestern not only highlighted her team’s 9-0 win but also set marked the fifth consecutive game a Lady Jaguar has hit a home run, which is another program record.
"It was a good win for us," Gregory said. "Our defense was really solid and made some key plays. Bella Sizemore and Maddie Dagley both made good plays. Right now, we are seeing the ball really well. Our contact on the ball is great right now. I'm really happy with the way they're playing right now. I'm really proud of them."
After going scoreless during the game’s first two innings, North Laurel (12-4) scored four runs thanks to run-scoring hits by Maddie Dagley and Bailee Root while adding five more runs in the fourth inning as Root and Saige McClure each drove in runs along with Collett’s three-run homer.
Dagley took care of business in the pitcher’s circle, striking out eight batters while improving to 9-2.
