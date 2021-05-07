LANCASTER — It was a historic night for a historic program.
The North Laurel Lady Jaguars belted six home runs for the first time in program history and had three players hit back-to-back-to-back homers, also a program first.
It was a night to be remembered for coach Doug Gregory and his squad. The Lady Jaguars are playing their best softball of the season, at just the right time, and their 16-6 win over Garrard County on Thursday night was just another example of that.
“We played really well last weekend and had a couple of big wins, and then I thought this weather might take away our momentum because we had to miss a few games. But, that hasn’t happened at all. I’m really happy with the way the girls are playing right now,” said Gregory. “We are hitting the ball really well. This helps build the girls’ confidence and helps us continue to get better as the season goes on.”
It was North Laurel’s seventh win in a row after starting the season 3-3. The Lady Jaguars knocked off Garrard County 8-1 at the end of April and doubled that scoring output on Thursday with their 16 run total.
The Lady Jaguars started their run in the second inning. Maddie Dagley hit the first home run of the night for North Laurel, bringing in three runs and putting the Lady Jaguars up early. But it was in the third inning where the Lady Jaguars started to put the game out of reach.
Rick Collett and Hallie Proffitt opened the scoring for North Laurel in the third inning, extending their lead to 6-0. Bella Sizemore reached base on a single, and Hallie Norvell started off the string of home runs with a two-run shot over the left-field fence.
Emily Sizemore stepped up to the plate at the next at-bat and put another ball over the left-field fence with a solo homer. Not to be outdone, Dagley hit her second home run of the night, and the third in a row for the Lady Jaguars, to cap off a six-run inning and extend the Lady Jaguars’ lead to 10-0 in the top of the third.
Despite Garrard County adding six runs of their own throughout the rest of the game, North Laurel’s offense never slowed down. Bailee Root hit a home run in the top of the fourth and Braylee Fawbush added another home run in the top of the seventh, giving the Lady Jaguars six homers on the night.
Dagley, who had two of the six homers, also turned in an impressive performance on the mound to pick up the win.
Gregory said it was a great team win for North Laurel.
“Dagley was great in the circle again tonight. She’s been good for us all year, but she keeps getting better,” said Gregory. “I think we’re playing the way we need to be playing right now. We’re getting better, and we’re playing well at the right time. We need to keep this momentum going.”
With the win, North Laurel is 11-4 on the year. They will return to action on Friday, traveling to take on Southwestern.
