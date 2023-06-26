LONDON — North Laurel’s 10U All-Stars built a 2-1 lead after two innings of play before Clay County scored seven unanswered runs beginning in the fourth inning, as Pate Williams’ squad dropped an 8-2 decision during Monday’s District 4 Tournament.
North Laurel managed only four hits in the loss, and was its own worst enemy, committing four errors as well.
Lanny-Kate Greer, Kaydence Howard, Isla Larkey and Ruthie Day each finished with hits in the game for North Laurel. Larkey also had two RBI.
Brylee Cooper and Hadley Floyd each scored a run apiece.
Day got the nod in the pitcher’s circle for North Laurel, and finished with eight strikeouts.
North Laurel is scheduled to be back in action Wednesday in loser’s bracket action at 6 p.m. against the winner of Tuesday’s matchup between Tri-Cities and Knox County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.