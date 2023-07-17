LEXINGTON — Two wins away.
The North Laurel 10U All-Stars moved one step closer in capturing the 10U All-Star State Championship by completing pool play with an impressive 13-3 win over Bluegrass Little League.
The win improved North Laurel to 3-0 in pool play while giving them the No. 1 seed in Pool B during the process.
North Laurel will be back in action Tuesday in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. against Pool A’s No. 2 seeded team.
North Laurel wasted little time taking control of the game against Bluegrass Little League, scoring five runs in the first inning.
North Laurel added a run in the second inning and six more runs in the third inning to take a commanding, 12-0, lead.
Bluegrass Little League added three runs in the top of the fourth inning before North Laurel put the game away with a run in the bottom half of the inning.
Easton Allen picked up the win, tossing 2 2/3 of an inning while allowing three hits and no earned runs. He also struck out three batters. Weston Reid tossed 1 and 1/3 of an inning, giving up six hits, and three earned runs while striking out one batter.
Tucker Parman led the way with a two hits, two RBI, and one run scored while Hunter Warren finished with two hits, an RBI, and a run scored.
Allen connected on two hits and drove in an RBI while Lake Woodyard delivered two hits and scored twice.
Landon Bales had a big game, scoring twice while delivering a hit, and an RBI.
Enrique Campos finished with a hit and a run scored while Cooper Whitis had a hit, two RBI, and one run scored.
Gabe Gilliam and Weston Reid both finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored.
Mason Woods had a hit and scored once while Jase Prince scored a run.
North Laurel 10U All-Stars rally against Eastern Little League
The North Laurel 10U All-Stars improved to a perfect 2-0 in pool play of the 10U State Baseball Tournament after rallying to defeat Eastern Little League, 7-6.
North Laurel will be back in action on Monday at 5:30 p.m. against Bluegrass during its final game of pool play action.
North Laurel started the game with two runs in the top of the first before Eastern answered with a run in the bottom half of the inning.
Eastern added four more runs in the bottom of the third to extend its lead to 5-2 before North Laurel began its comeback.
North Laurel tied the game at five apiece in the top of the fifth by pushing three runs across while taking the lead in the top of the sixth with two runs.
Mason Woods connected with a run-scoring hit that scored Hunter Warren while Gabe Gilliam grounded out, scoring Cooper Whitis to give their team a 7-5 edge.
Eastern rallied in the bottom of the sixth, scoring a run to cut its deficit to 7-6, but the game-tying run was thrown out at home as Lake Woodyard threw the ball to catcher Brody Burgess to end the game in dramatic fashion.
Tucker Parman collected two hits, and scored once in North Laurel’s win while Whitis finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored. Woods and Gilliam both delivered a hit and an RBI apiece while Landon Bales, Easton Allen, and Enrique Campos each finished with a hit and a run scored apiece. Woodyard collected a hit while Jase Prince scored once. Burgess and Weston Reis both drove in a run apiece.
Warren tossed 3 1/3 of an inning, allowing two hits, and two earned runs while striking out a batter. Woods went 1 2/3 of an inning, surrendering three hits, and one earned run while Whitis tossed a scoreless sixth inning, giving up two hits while striking out two batters.
North Laurel 10U All-Stars triumph in first state tourney game
After waiting out a long rain delay, the North Laurel 10U All-Stars got down to business and recorded their first win of the 10U State Tournament pool play on Saturday.
North Laurel built an early lead but used an eight-run fifth inning to pull off the 12-2 win over Washington County.
North Laurel will be back in action Sunday at 6 p.m. against Eastern Little League 10U All-Stars.
North Laurel built an early 4-0 lead before Washington County cut its deficit to 4-2 with two runs in the top of the fourth inning.
That would be as close as Washington County would get as North Laurel outhit its opponent, 16-5.
Enrique Campos got the win, tossing three innings while allowing two hits and two earned runs while striking out six batters. Brody Burgess pitched the final two innings, allowing three hits and no earned runs while striking out four batters.
Seven players got at least two hits for North Laurel as Tucker Parman had two hits and three RBI while Gabe Gilliam finished with two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored. Burgess collected two hits, two RBI, and one run scored while Campos finished with two hits, 3 RBI, and one run scored. Mason Woods had two hits, an RBI, and scored twice while Cooper Whitis and Jace Prince both finished with two hits and one run apiece. Lake Woodyard had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Hunter Warren delivered a hit and scored once. Landon Bales and Westin Reid both scored once in the win.
