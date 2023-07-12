North Laurel 10U Baseball All-Stars

LEXINGTON — Things didn’t go as planned for the North Laurel 10U All-Stars when they opened All-Star play during the District 4 West All-Star Tournament, but they turned things around, and now find themselves ready to make a run at the 10U state championship beginning Saturday in the 10U State Tournament.

After defeating Jackson County (13-0) and South Laurel (1-0) during the District 4 West Tournament, North Laurel dropped a 13-3 decision to Corbin, which meant North Laurel would need to win five games in a row to advance to state tournament play.

They did just that by defeating South Laurel (16-5), Harlan County (6-1), Corbin (13-7), and Hazard-Perry (9-5, and 5-1).

Now their focus is set on bringing home a state crown.

North Laurel opens Pool B play against Washington County All-Stars at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

They’ll then face Eastern All-Stars on Sunday at 6 p.m. before finishing pool play against the Bluegrass All-Stars on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

The top two teams in each pool (Pool A and Pool B) will reach Final Four action of the tournament.

Final Four play begins Tuesday.

Pool A No. 1 plays Pool B No. 2 at 11 a.m. on Tuesday while Pool B No. 1 plays Pool A No. 2 at 1:30 p.m. The state championship is scheduled to be played on Wednesday at noon.

All games will be played at Cardinal Run Park in Lexington.

