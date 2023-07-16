LEXINGTON — The North Laurel 10U All-Stars improved to a perfect 2-0 in pool play of the 10U State Baseball Tournament after rallying to defeat Eastern Little League, 7-6.
North Laurel will be back in action on Monday at 5:30 p.m. against Bluegrass during its final game of pool play action.
North Laurel started the game with two runs in the top of the first before Eastern answered with a run in the bottom half of the inning.
Eastern added four more runs in the bottom of the third to extend its lead to 5-2 before North Laurel began its comeback.
North Laurel tied the game at five apiece in the top of the fifth by pushing three runs across while taking the lead in the top of the sixth with two runs.
Mason Woods connected with a run-scoring hit that scored Hunter Warren while Gabe Gilliam grounded out, scoring Cooper Whitis to give their team a 7-5 edge.
Eastern rallied in the bottom of the sixth, scoring a run to cut its deficit to 7-6, but the game-tying run was thrown out at home as Lake Woodyard threw the ball to catcher Brody Burgess to end the game in dramatic fashion.
Tucker Parman collected two hits, and scored once in North Laurel’s win while Whitis finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored. Woods and Gilliam both delivered a hit and an RBI apiece while Landon Bales, Easton Allen, and Enrique Campos each finished with a hit and a run scored apiece. Woodyard collected a hit while Jase Prince scored once. Burgess and Weston Reis both drove in a run apiece.
Warren tossed 3 1/3 of an inning, allowing two hits, and two earned runs while striking out a batter. Woods went 1 2/3 of an inning, surrendering three hits, and one earned run while Whitis tossed a scoreless sixth inning, giving up two hits while striking out two batters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.