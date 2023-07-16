LEXINGTON — After waiting out a long rain delay, the North Laurel 10U All-Stars got down to business and recorded their first win of the 10U State Tournament pool play on Saturday.
North Laurel built an early lead but used an eight-run fifth inning to pull off the 12-2 win over Washington County.
North Laurel will be back in action Sunday at 6 p.m. against Eastern Little League 10U All-Stars.
North Laurel built an early 4-0 lead before Washington County cut its deficit to 4-2 with two runs in the top of the fourth inning.
That would be as close as Washington County would get as North Laurel outhit its opponent, 16-5.
Enrique Campos got the win, tossing three innings while allowing two hits and two earned runs while striking out six batters. Brody Burgess pitched the final two innings, allowing three hits and no earned runs while striking out four batters.
Seven players got at least two hits for North Laurel as Tucker Parman had two hits and three RBI while Gabe Gilliam finished with two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored. Burgess collected two hits, two RBI, and one run scored while Campos finished with two hits, 3 RBI, and one run scored. Mason Woods had two hits, an RBI, and scored twice while Cooper Whitis and Jace Prince both finished with two hits and one run apiece. Lake Woodyard had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Hunter Warren delivered a hit and scored once. Landon Bales and Westin Reid both scored once in the win.
