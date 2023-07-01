CORBIN — The North Laurel 10U Softball All-Stars’ run for a District 4 Tournament title fell short on Saturday after dropping a 2-1 heartbreaker to Harlan.
The game was scoreless for three innings before Harlan scored in the bottom of the fourth to take a 2-0 advantage.
North Laurel attempted to rally in the top of the sixth inning but managed to score only one run.
Alex Allen pitched for North Laurel, tossing five innings while allowing only one hit and one earned run. She finished with 15 strikeouts.
Ruthie Day led North Laurel with a hit and an RBI while Allen, AJ Schooler, and Kaydence Howard each finished with a hit.
