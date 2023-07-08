HARLAN — The North Laurel 10U All-Stars kept their season alive by eliminating Corbin on Saturday during the District 4 Final Four 10U Tournament.
North Laurel managed to get revenge from last week’s 13-3 loss to Corbin by using a seven-run second inning to pull away during its 13-7 win.
North Laurel will be back in action Sunday at 4 p.m. against Hazard in the title game.
Since Hazard has beaten North Laurel once during tournament play, North Laurel must defeat Hazard two games in a row. If North Laurel does force a second title game, it will be played on Sunday at 6 p.m.
The game was tied at two apiece before North Laurel used a seven-run second inning to take a 9-2 advantage.
North Laurel added another run in the top of the third before Corbin cut its deficit to 10-5 with three runs in the bottom of the third.
North Laurel put the game out of reach with a three-run fourth inning to secure its spot in the title game.
Enrique Campos led North Laurel with a 2-for-2 effort while driving in four runs and scoring twice. Easton Allen finished with two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored while Hunter Warren delivered two hits, and an RBI. Cooper Whitis finished with two hits, and scored once while Gabe Gilliam had two hits, an RBI, and one run scored. Brody Burgess finished with a hit and scored three times, while Lake Woodyard connected with a hit and drove in three runs. Tucker Parman had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Mason Woods finished with a hit, and a run scored. Weston Reid also scored twice in the win. Burgess tossed two innings, allowing five hits, and five earned runs while striking out two batters. Woodyard pitched the final four innings, surrendering only five hits and two earned runs while striking out five batters.
Lenox Griffin led Corbin with a 2-for-2 effort and an RBI, while Ryder Hedrick finished with two hits and two runs scored. Owen Begley delivered a hit, an RBI, and scored twice while Carter Davis had a hit, and two RBI. Eli Baker and Bentley Campbell both had a hit, and a run scored apiece while Gunner Sizemore delivered a hit, and an RBI. Koa Sanders had a hit, and Kyson French finished with a run scored.
Davis tossed three innings, allowing nine hits and three earned runs while striking out two batters. Colton Campbell went three innings, allowing two hits and no earned runs, and finished with four strikeouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.