LONDON — The North Laurel 10U All-Stars are one win away from capturing the District 4 10U championship after upending Hazard-Perry on Sunday, 9-5.
Now the two teams will face-off again to see who will advance to the state tournament.
North Laurel entered the game having to beat Hazard-Perry twice after losing a game during the District 4 West Tournament to Corbin.
North Laurel scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back in its win.
Hazard-Perry trailed 9-2 entering the sixth inning before rallying to score three runs to make the score, 9-5.
They couldn’t get any closer, though, as North Laurel sealed the four-run victory.
Cooper Whitis turned in a 2-for-3 effort while driving in two runs, and scoring once. Enrique Campos finished 2-for-2 with three runs scored while Gabe Gilliam had a hit and an RBI. Tucker Parman finished with a hit while Mason Woods drove in a run. Hunter Warren drove in a run and scored once. Brody Burgess drove in two runs while Easton Allen and Lake Woodyard each scored once apiece.
Campos got the win, pitching three and one/third of an inning while allowing two hits and one earned run. He struck out five batters. Allen pitched 2 2/3 of an inning, giving up three hits and two earned runs while striking out four batters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.