HARLAN — Their backs were against the wall, but they found a way to reach the 10U Baseball State Tournament in the end.
After dropping a 13-3 decision to Corbin last week, the North Laurel 10U All-Stars strung together five consecutive wins, including back to-back victories over Hazard-Perry on Sunday.
After forcing a second District 4 championship game, North Laurel prevailed, 5-1, over Hazard-Perry, earning its spot in the state tournament.
Cooper Whitis pitched a stellar 4 2/3 of an inning while allowing six hits and no runs, and finishing with three Ks. Hunter Warren pitched the final 1 1/3 of an inning, allowing only a hit while striking out one batter.
Easton Allen went 2-for-3 at the plate while Weston Reid finished with a hit and two RBI. Jase Prince had a hit and an RBI along with Brody Burgess. Warren had a hit and scored once along with Gabe Gilliam. Landon Bales also finished with a run scored while Whitis drove in a run.
