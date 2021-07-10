North Laurel 11-12-year old All Stars racked up another shut out Friday night. This time the team took down Pulaski County 19-0 in the District 4 Tournament.
The team will play Saturday (tonight) at 6 p.m. at Knox County Little League Complex.
Eloise (Byrd) Campbell age 89, of London, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at her residence. She was the mother of Sandra Kay Burkhart and husband Donnie of London, Kentucky, Steven Mark Campbell and wife Geri of Hebron, Kentucky, Timothy D. Campbell and wife Martha of Lexingt…
